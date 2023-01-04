Shoe print made of paint offers clue on who vandalized golf course in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. — An investigation is underway to find who painted swastikas, racist messages and other graphic images at the Martin Downs Country Club, a Black-owned golf course in Martin County.

"It's just a vile, vile act, we're not going to tolerate that here in Martin County," Lt. Yesenia Carde with MCSO said.

News of the graffiti has left some concerning, including Jimmy Smith, the Martin County NAACP president.

"It's saddened me because we don't want to see things like that get to that level," Smith said. "It's a nice community over there and I'm quite sure the majority of the community over there is not with that kind of behavior."

Country club owners say this is the second time the golf course has been vandalized in the same location.

"I am surprised that we still have these challenges that people feel that need, do those things and send messages and it's kind of hurtful cause we have grown so far," Carde said.

In a report by MCSO, the act happened overnight on Monday morning.

"They were on the path in the tunnel, so there was some on the wall and I believe there may have been some on the floor, spray painted on the floor so it just kind of spread throughout the tunnel," Carde said.

MSCO says you can access the vandalized from the road by foot or golf cart, with no cameras.

"Typically, with the other incidents of vandalism that we've had have been during the holiday weekends when children have no school and sneak out at night so we're looking at all angles," Carde said.

MSCO says a vandal left behind orange shoe prints from stepping on wet paint from the graffiti.

Based on evidence, they believe it could be a juvenile or juveniles involved, and are asking local schools to be on the lookout for shoes with orange paint.

"We've got plenty of vandalism at the parks, the bathrooms, the causeways over by the beaches but none with those symbols," Carde said.

MSCO says the graffiti left behind $1,000 in damages, and it'll be up to the golf course if they want to press charges.

Stanley Campbell purchased the golf course in April 2021 at an auction.

