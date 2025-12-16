Sheriff's office seeks info on person they say removed box of toys from Jensen Beach bar

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has posted photos of a person they claim removed a box of toys for a family in need from a Jensen Beach bar.

They say the box of toys was taken from Barbecue Beer Co. on Friday, and that the toys were for a charity drive sponsored by local organization Elev8Hope. The items were meant for a family in need.

MCSO says security video shows the woman, dressed in a black jacket and Santa hat, dragging the box of toys out of the establishment.

She reportedly told another patron she was taking the box to the fairgrounds. MCSO says the box never arrived there.

The person has not been charged with any crime. MCSO say it is seeking information as to where the toys went and why someone not authorized to take them did so. They ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office.