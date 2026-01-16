Retail theft incident in Martin County escalates when suspect threatens self-harm with makeshift device

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said a retail theft call in Martin County turned dangerous when a suspect barricaded himself in a restaurant bathroom and threatened to harm himself with a homemade device.

Hugh Alexander Okoye, 36, a transient from West Palm Beach, was initially caught stealing merchandise at a Publix grocery store, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said. However, after causing a disturbance at the store, Okoye left and entered a nearby Panera Bread.

Inside the restaurant, Okoye's behavior became increasingly alarming, deputies said, when he locked himself inside a bathroom stall and resisted deputies' commands. Investigators said during the incident, Okoye placed a makeshift device containing a shotgun shell inside brass tubing into his mouth and attempted to ignite it with a lighter.

Deputies said they detained Okoye, who attempted to spit on authorities during his arrest. They also secured the device containing the shotgun slug.

He was booked into the Martin County Jail.

Okoye faces numerous charges including petit theft, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.