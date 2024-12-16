RESCUE VIDEO: Man found clinging to jetty near St. Lucie Inlet

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple agencies rescued a man Sunday after he fell off his jet ski in rough waters near the St. Lucie Inlet and was clinging to a jetty.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Joseph Baricklow, 53, of Lake Placid, was reported missing when people found his abandoned jet ski in the water.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Baricklow activated his personal locator beacon, alerting the U.S. Coast Guard to where he was, clinging to the rocks of the north jetty near the St. Lucie Inlet.

The Coast Guard and Martin County Sheriff's Office worked together to rescue Baricklow. Because the water was so rough, a Coast Guard helicopter crew had to hoist Baricklow off the rocks and up into the aircraft.

WATCH: Man rescued from jetty near St. Lucie Inlet

Baricklow was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

"Today’s mission was truly a success to this mariner’s ability to use his safety equipment along with the high level of training and readiness our crews maintain in order to conduct rescues like this," the Coast Guard said in a news release.