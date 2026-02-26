MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Residents are raising alarms over a proposed meat processing facility on the edge of Lake Okeechobee, saying it could threaten water quality in the region.

The landowner of a 2,046-acre cattle ranch in northwestern Martin County is seeking to build a 56,784 sq. ft. meat processing facility near the lake. Community members packed a Martin County Commission meeting on Tuesday to voice their opposition.

Proposed slaughterhouse near Lake Okeechobee sparks environmental fears in Martin County

Jacqui Thurlow-Lippisch, a board member with the Guardians of Martin County, was among those who spoke out against the project.

"I'm very upset by the whole thing," Thurlow-Lippisch said.

Her primary concern is that waste from the slaughterhouse could contaminate local waterways.

"It's unfair to the citizens of Martin County and of Florida because we put all this time and energy into improving our water quality and there's the possibility now that we are just going to make it worse," Thurlow-Lippisch said.

We reached out to the rancher, Tunny Mizrachi, to address the community's concerns. We were told they have no response at this time.

County staff said their hands are tied by state statute.

Growth Management Director Paul Schilling explained, "that proposal was determined ultimately to be exempt from county and local rules based on Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services, FDACS, their analysis by their attorney in his opinion."

Because the facility is classified as an agricultural building, it is exempt from the county's development review process and permitting requirements.

Critics like Thurlow-Lippisch argued the project is industrial in nature and should not qualify for that exemption. She said oversight is essential given the facility's location.

"We just want to make sure this is done right. We want to make sure this is done right. We want to make sure there is no waste that's polluted or disease ridden coming into the waters," Thurlow-Lippisch said.

County commissioners ultimately directed staff to conduct additional legal research into the FDACS decision and asked them to meet with Mizrachi to discuss development plans.

