Pilot dead in small plane crash at airport in Martin County

PALM CITY, Fla. — A pilot died in a plane crash Sunday afternoon while taking off at Naked Lady Ranch, a small private airport in Palm City for community residents, and a bystander was injured, authorities said.

The crash occurred inside a private ranch on Southwest 48th Terrace, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred at 3:30 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham wrote in an inquiry by WPTV.

A bystander who attempted to help the trapped pilot sustained unspecified injuries., according to the sheriff's office.

MVCSO and county fire rescue responded.

Roads near the scene have been temporarily blocked off so first responders can access the scene.

There are two runways at the airport.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash with NTSB the lead agency.