Murray Middle School demolition begins as district rebuilds after Hurricane Milton tornado damage

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Murray Middle School demolition is underway in Martin County, marking the start of a major reconstruction effort following tornado damage caused by Hurricane Milton.

WATCH BELOW: 'Murray Middle School was already slated to get all of this construction,' Kirstie Gernaine tells WPTV's Cassandra Garcia

Murray Middle School demolition begins after Hurricane Milton

The project includes reconstruction of buildings destroyed in the tornadoes, along with a new administration building, media center, art lab, and a full overhaul of the parking lot.

The demolition phase alone costs $3.3 million, though the total project cost has not been finalized. The project is being funded by local capital improvement, sales tax and Public Education Capital Outlay.

Students who were displaced from the affected classrooms will continue learning in portable classrooms until construction is complete.

"Murray Middle School was already slated to get all of this construction work with a new admin area, a new media center and a brand new art lab," said Kirstie Gernaine, coordinator of public information and community relations for the Martin County School District. "With Hurricane Milton and those tornadoes destroying the buildings in the back buildings 18, 10, and nine we were able to add these on."

The school district said parents can be assured their students will be safe during construction. Barriers have already been placed around the work zone to keep students out. The district hopes to complete the renovations by December 2027.

WPTV

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