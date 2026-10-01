Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Martin County is informing residents that several sentinel chickens have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The department and Martin County Mosquito Control said they are coordinating surveillance and prevention efforts by enhanced monitoring for mosquitoes and diseases, as well as targeted mosquito treatment to reduce the risk of disease transmission.

Individuals with symptoms of fever, chills, sweats, nausea/vomiting, and headache should seek immediate medical attention, the department said.

The health department is reminding the community to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes by taking these basic precautions:



Spray yourself with mosquito repellent

Cover your arms and legs with clothing

Drain standing water

Mosquitoes breed by laying eggs in and near standing water and as little as one bottle cap of water standing for more than one week is enough for mosquitoes to multiply, the health department said.

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