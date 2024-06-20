Mobile unit takes prenatal care on the road in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Changing the landscape of prenatal care in Martin County.

That’s what the Martin County Healthy Start Coalition is aiming to do with a maternity mobile unit.

The coalition on Thursday hosted a ribbon cutting for the maternity mobile unit. It will provide much-needed prenatal care on the road to pregnant women who face transportation barriers.

The mobile unit will serve communities in Indiantown, Hobe Sound and east Stuart.

No word yet on the exact day the unit will be hitting the road.

The vision of the maternity mobile unit is to make sure babies are born healthy.