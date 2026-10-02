Miami woman in custody after shooting at tow yard near Murray Middle School in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting at a tow yard Friday afternoon near a middle school in Martin County triggered a lockout and led to a chase and a Miami woman in custody.

The woman opened fire at a tow yard on Southeast Cove Road shortly after 1 p.m., the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, the woman arrived at the towing facility to claim a car that had been towed there earlier in the day. Shortly after, individuals in another car arrived at the facility, and the two parties became involved in an altercation, deputies said. The woman got a gun and fired multiple shots at the other individuals before getting into a car and leaving the area.

Since the tow yard is located near Murray Middle School, the sheriff's office said it immediately activated an active-shooter response and placed the school on lockout as deputies responded to the scene.

Road patrol deputies, aviation, detectives and other available units quickly began searching for the woman's car, deputies said, and located the car traveling on Cove Road near U.S. 1

Deputies said they attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled, forcing deputies to perform a PIT maneuver, bringing the car to a stop.

The individuals who were shot at left the area before deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said. It is unclear whether any of them were struck by gunfire.

The woman was taken into custody and transported to the sheriff's office, where detectives are currently questioning her. Deputies said additional information will be provided as it becomes available.