Melbourne man carrying samurai sword arrested for suspected arson at Savannas Preserve State Park

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested after a fire was set at Savannas Preserve State Park late Wednesday night, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say a witness flagged down officers near Goose Pub in Jensen Beach, after seeing Morgan Grante Lentz, 22, of Melbourne, pour gasoline onto a motorcycle. The witness said the man was dressed as a pirate.

WATCH: Witness video of Lentz's arrest

Witness video shows arrest of sword-carrying Martin County arson suspect

The owner of the motorcycle chased Lentz on foot but he fled the area. Deputies then responded to Savannas Preserve State Park for reports of a man matching Lentz's description carrying a torch and setting grass on fire.

When deputies located Lentz they say he also had a samurai sword attached to his waist. He surrendered to deputies at gunpoint, but began resisting arrest after being placed in custody.

Martin County Sheriff's Office The samurai sword Lentz was carrying when arrested.

Another witness filmed the fire and Lentz's arrest. Multiple witnesses told investigators they saw a man carrying a lit torch and lighting grass on fire in the preserve.

WPTV Savannas Preserve State Park on April 23, 2026.

Deputies later found one-and-a-half gallons of gasoline in water jugs in front of the Goose Pub. The fire spread approximately 40 yards before Martin County Fire Rescue extinguished it without any rekindling. They say no structures were in danger.

WPTV learned Lentz is a student at the University of Central Florida, and has no ties to Martin County.

According to the arrest affidavit, Lentz is facing charges of intentional or reckless land burning, criminal mischief over $1,000 and resisting arrest without violence. The fire is still being investigated.

