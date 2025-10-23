MCSO midnight shift arrests 5 teens after overnight crime spree in Indiantown

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office midnight shift arrested five teenagers following a string of vehicle burglaries that targeted Indiantown residents overnight.

Deputies first responded to the area of Southwest Jefferson Avenue and 151st Street around 10 p.m. after a caller reported several juveniles dressed in all black and wearing ski masks running toward Southwest Warfield Boulevard. Within minutes, additional calls came in reporting multiple vehicle burglaries across nearby neighborhoods.

The midnight shift, along with the Criminal Investigations Division, flooded the area on foot and in vehicles to track down the suspects. Their quick, coordinated response paid off when five teens, all dressed in black, were located walking along Southwest Farm Road. Four surrendered immediately, while one tried to run but didn't get far.

Inside the nearby wood line, deputies recovered personal property stolen from vehicles, along with ski masks and gloves.

All five suspects were charged with multiple felonies and booked into the Martin County Jail.

