Mattamy Homes donates 125 acres in Martin County to support St. Lucie River restoration

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Developer Mattamy Homes is transferring 125 acres to Martin County in support of restoring the St. Lucie River.

The developer said the parcel was donated from the northern section of the Newfield development to the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, a federal plan to restore, protect, and preserve South Florida's water resources.

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Mattamy Homes donating portion of development to aid in future St. Lucie River clean-up



James Fitzgerald, vice president of community development for Mattamy Homes Southeast Florida Division, said the land will have the capacity to host large amounts of muck that will need to be dredged out of the St. Lucie River to improve water quality.



Fitzgerald said the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) is also donating an adjacent 125 acres.



Combined, Fitzgerald said the 250 acres can hold 2.4 million cubic yards of muck from the river.

WPTV asked Fitzgerald what happens to the muck after the removal project.

"The muck will dry out, and we're hoping at some point in the future that land can be used as a recreational project," Fitzgerald said. "Or perhaps, depending on the needs of the county, in some other future environmental restoration projects."

Fitzgerald said the project to remove the muck will begin once federal funding is authorized.