PALM CITY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team has safely resolved an armed barricaded subject situation at a Palm City home on Southwest Bessey Creek Trail.

Deputies were called to a residence on Southwest Bessey Creek Trail near Murphy Road Saturday following reports of shots fired outside the home, according to the sheriff's office.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Martin County SWAT resolves armed barricade standoff at Palm City home

Additional calls indicated the incident was domestic-related and involved an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team has safely resolved an armed barricaded subject situation at a Palm City home on Southwest Bessey Creek Trail.

Deputies were called to a residence on Southwest Bessey Creek Trail near Murphy Road Saturday following reports of shots fired outside the home, according to the sheriff's office.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Martin County SWAT resolves armed barricade standoff at Palm City home

Additional calls indicated the incident was domestic-related and involved an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office described the subject as armed and dangerous and said the person was contained inside the residence. Road patrol deputies, detectives, SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office asked people to avoid the area until further notice.

The sheriff's office has not provided a public update on how the situation was resolved or whether anyone was taken into custody. WPTV has reached out to the Martin County Sheriff's Office for an update.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

The sheriff's office asked people to avoid the area until further notice.

The sheriff's office has not provided a public update on how the situation was resolved or whether anyone was taken into custody. WPTV has reached out to the Martin County Sheriff's Office for an update.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

