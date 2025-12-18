Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Martin County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in Jensen Beach toy box theft

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest was made Thursday in the theft of a toy donation box from a Jensen Beach bar, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO says tips from the community led to the arrest of 64-year-old Cecilia Josephine Milano, who had been captured on surveillance video dragging a box of donated toys out of Barbecue Beer Co. on Dec. 12. She reportedly told someone she was taking them to the fairgrounds.

"Milano was never asked or tasked with taking the toys for any organization," says the post.

MCSO does not say whether the toys, which were for a charity drive sponsored by local organization Elev8Hope, were recovered.

Milano has been charged with theft and booked into Martin County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

