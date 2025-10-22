Martin County Sheriff's Office investigating rooftop sneaker theft at Treasure Coast Mall

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating a rooftop burglary that took place at the Treasure Coast Mall on Tuesday morning, and the thieves reportedly made off with the stolen goods through a hole cut in the roof.

MCSO provided photos of the discarded items on the roof of the mall, showing the damage to the concrete and some boxes of Nike and New Balance sneakers piled up.

MCSO

They say the thieves got away with thousands of dollars in merch, after dropping into a Champs Sports and taking hundreds of pairs of shoes. The stolen merch was then bagged and thrown off the roof to a getaway vehicle.

MCSO asks anyone who has information about the incident to call them at 772-220-7060 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.