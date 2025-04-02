Martin County Sheriff's Office finding creative ways to tackle deputy shortage

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is working for answers as sheriff offices tackle deputy shortages.

Martin County is one agency facing a common law enforcement challenge, but the sheriff’s office is taking a different approach.

WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield spoke to one recruit, Jason Kloosterman, who just graduated from the academy, and it didn't cost him a dime, because the Martin County Sheriff’s Office sponsored him.

Kloosterman was working in Michigan as a business manager for six years. It’s a career change, Kloosterman said, made easier by being sponsored.

“I didn't have to hold down another job,” said Kloosterman. “It really allowed me to focus and kind of hone in my skills, to prepare myself for the job.

However, Sheriff John Budensiek said they need more recruits like Kloosterman, because their short on deputies.

“It's pretty much all law enforcement agencies across the country,” said Budensiek. “Not just the state of Florida, not just Martin County, but the country has been dealing with this.”

So far, MCSO is down 33 law enforcement deputies for a full staff of 309. Ten of those are new positions from the latest county budget. On the corrections side, Budensiek said they’re down 14 deputies for a full staff of 115.

“With running short and the amount of calls that are taking place, our deputies do feel the strain of what they're dealing with,” said Budensiek.

Budensiek said what adds to the issue is competition from higher paying agencies.

“We have seen where they start looking, 'hey, I can make more money just a few miles south,' and they leave us to go south for more money,” said Budensiek. “So, we've been struggling with that for quite some time.”

In neighboring St. Lucie County, Sheriff Richard Del Toro said they have 19 vacanices between law enforcement and corrections.

"I would just say it's a significant challenge," Del Toro said.

Both Del Toro and Budensiek said a way to help with the challenge is their sponsorship program through the academy.

Budensiek added he’s looking to recruit more locally.

"We want our local youth to know as they grow up and come through high school and start looking at what they want to do career wise," he said, "that we're a great organization to work for."