Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy involved in crash in front of St. Lucie Mobile Village

A Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy has been involved in a serious crash in front of St. Lucie Mobile Village, on SW Kanner Highway.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was trying to pull over a traffic violator going westbound when a different vehicle pulled out in front of their vehicle. The deputy's vehicle rolled over and hit a tree. The other vehicle involved also hit a tree.

A Martin County Fire Rescue spokesperson tells WPTV there were at least five people involved in the crash. The deputy's injuries are reportedly minor, and they were taken to Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital.

Two people from another car sustained serious injuries and were transported by air to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

The road is still closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.