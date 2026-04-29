Martin County Sheriff's Office cracks down on reckless e-bike riders and begins towing illegal bikes

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on illegal electric bikes and reckless riding, shifting its focus from education to strict enforcement.

WATCH BELOW: 'We see younger riders. They just don’t have the maturity,' Nisha Gregory tells WPTV's Cassandra Garcia

Martin County cracks down on illegal e-bikes and reckless riding

For months, the sheriff's office prioritized education regarding e-bike rules and safety.

"[We] handed out pamphlets, did workshops with them, handed out warning citations," Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said.

Now, the agency's focus is shifting to enforcement following repeated violations and complaints. Budensiek said the crackdown is a response to growing safety concerns caused by accidents involving children. Last weekend, deputies towed five illegal e-bikes after multiple stops, and tickets were issued.

"If we catch you on an e-bike that’s illegal you’re going to get ticketed. If we can tow the bike, the bike will be towed. If we can ticket the parent for letting them ride the e-bike we’re going to ticket them also," Budensiek said.

Budensiek said a number of factors can result in a ticket.

"No pedals is a given for us, if it goes over 28 miles an hour or over 750 watts, so there are a lot of e-bikes that are legal but then you transition to how you ride the e-bike recklessly," Budensiek said.

Nisha Gregory, owner of K & N Cycling, said e-bikes are easy to use and fun for riders of all ages.

"A lot of people can go further and faster," Gregory said.

While the bikes have many positives, she said they also have unintended consequences.

"We see younger riders. They just—they don’t have the maturity," Gregory said. "They’re causing accidents. They’re holding up traffic."

With safety in mind, she only sells street-legal bikes and only sells to riders 18 and over.

"That’s where we stop selling. We see the problem above that—when you start getting into these bikes that can go 40+ miles an hour," Gregory said.

As an avid cyclist and a mother, Gregory welcomes the enforcement.

"I think that there is a space for e-bikes even with children, I think they can be used responsibly, but they do need to be monitored they need to do it safely," Gregory said.

WPTV

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