Martin County schools hoping commissioners, taxpayers will extend millage rate

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — School district leaders in Martin County are hoping to secure funds for essential operating expenses like school safety, teacher recruiting and retention and academic initiatives.

The district's millage rate is set to expire this year after taxpayers approved a four-year millage increase in 2018.

County commissioners will vote Tuesday to place the millage back on the ballot for Aug. 23.

Superintendent Dr. John Millay said over the last four years, the millage accounted for $47 million dollars in revenue.

If commissioners vote to add the item to the ballot, the measure will not cost taxpayers any extra, compared to what they're already paying.

In both Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties, voters have approved additional millage that helps pay for teacher stipends.

District leaders in Martin County said without the extended millage, it would put the district at a competitive disadvantage.

The millage also helps fund student mental health programs.

The request for renewal comes at a time when inflation has hit record high numbers.

Without an extension for the millage, district leaders said schools will experience a revenue shortfall that will results in the inability to implement high quality academic initiatives.