Martin County Schools achieves back-to-back A-ratings with focus on individual student instruction

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Public Schools has earned its second consecutive A rating from the state, marking a significant turnaround from seven years of B-level performance through innovative teaching methods that prioritize individual student needs over traditional classroom instruction.

Superintendent Michael Maine announced the district's back-to-back A grades for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years, crediting teachers and administrators who shifted away from whole-group instruction to personalized learning approaches that close achievement gaps

Personalized Learning Drives Success

The transformation centers on what Maine calls a "game changer" — moving beyond traditional classroom lectures to small-group instruction tailored to each student's skill level.

"Instead of focusing on all whole group instruction, when the teacher is standing up in front of the classroom and just teaching the entire class, that's happening to introduce lessons," Maine explained. "But teachers are spending a lot more time individualizing the instruction for individual kids, pulling small groups, having smaller groups of students around the kidney table with them."

Teachers now use education technology to track student progress in real-time and intervene quickly when students struggle. The data-driven approach allows educators to identify learning gaps and provide targeted remediation through small-group sessions.

Why This Achievement Matters Now

Martin County's success comes as Florida school districts face increasing pressure to improve academic outcomes while managing budget constraints and staffing challenges. The district's model demonstrates how strategic teaching methods can drive measurable results without reducing class sizes or significantly increasing costs.

Classroom Innovation Without Smaller Classes

The district maintains regular class sizes mandated by state rules but transforms instruction delivery through centers and rotations that keep all students engaged at appropriate levels.

"The teachers are doing a really good job making sure that while he or she's pulling a small group of students, the other students are also in groups working on things that they need," Maine said. Students rotate through differentiated instruction centers, with some working on advanced materials while others receive targeted support.

District Prepared for 2026-27 School Year

Martin County enters the new school year nearly fully staffed, with 29 teaching vacancies remaining as of early August, with 16 candidates already in the onboarding process. Maine expects the district to be "in a really, really good position" when students return August 10.

The transportation department reports all 55 bus routes covered with 56 drivers available. Student enrollment remains steady at approximately 16,000 students, consistent with recent years.

Murray Middle School Rebuilds After Tornado Damage

Construction continues at Murray Middle School following significant tornado damage that destroyed two buildings and severely damaged a third. The multi-phase rebuilding project will deliver new facilities including band and chorus rooms, agricultural education spaces, a media center, administrative building, and additional classroom space.

Maine said certain construction phases will be completed by December 2027, with others finishing by August 2027, depending on progress.

Flexible Learning Options Expand Family Choices

The district launched a flexible education program, dubbed "flex tech," offering families alternatives including single-course enrollment, partial schedules, and fully virtual learning through Martin eSchool.

"We really truly want to be the premier choice, the first choice for all of our families here in Martin County," Maine said. The program targets homeschool families who may need specific courses like advanced chemistry or algebra while maintaining connection to the district.

Traditional high school students can also access evening courses or additional classes to enhance their academic preparation.

Career Pathways Prepare Students for High-Wage Jobs

Martin County continues expanding career and technical education programs that provide pathways to skilled trades and high-paying positions immediately after graduation.

Programs include HVAC technician training, certified welding, construction trades, certified nursing assistant certification, drone flight operations, and entrepreneurship courses.

"We have a lot of students that might want to go into a skilled trade right after high school and earn a really high-paying earning job," Maine said.

Safety and Security Remain Top Priority

The district continuously evaluates and upgrades security systems, including additional cameras, updated crisis alert badges, hardened front offices, and perimeter fencing improvements.

"We're always going to be thinking first and foremost about the safety of our students," Maine said. "Anytime we see an area that needs to be improved, our safety and security team is quick to move in and get those fixed."

Fiscal Responsibility Guides Operations

Maine emphasized the district's commitment to living within its means while protecting classroom instruction from budget reductions.

"We are great stewards of their taxpayer dollars. We do not spend more than we bring in," he said. Any operational adjustments have occurred at the district office level or through efficiency measures, not classroom programs.

Goal: Top 10 in Florida

Looking ahead, Maine set an ambitious target for Martin County to rank among Florida's top 10 school districts while maintaining its A rating.

"I want to be in the top 10 school districts in the state of Florida. We're working our way towards that goal," he said, emphasizing continuous improvement and professional development for staff.

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