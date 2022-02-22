Martin County School District hosts Kindergarten Blast Off Orientation

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — In an effort to sooth the first day jitters for students, and possibly even more so the parents, on Tuesday Martin County School District is hosting a Kindergarten Blast Off Orientation.

The orientation will give parents and guardians the opportunity to do all the things they would typically want to do on the first day, like tour the school and meet the teachers.

Reese Creek Elementary Kindergarten teacher Robyn Hicks says it's all about calming nerves to make the first day of school that much easier.

"On the very first day of Kindergarten, parents are going to kind of give the hugs and kisses and then send them off," Hicks said. "So, this is a great chance for them to walk around with their kiddo, see the classroom, get a tour, meet some of the school leadership, and some of those people that are going to be around to help parents feel just as comfortable."

Faculty will also go through how to prepare children for elementary school. They will provide information on the school meal program and how to enroll in their A-rated academy.

Parents will also be able to streamline the registration process. All the necessary paperwork to register can be found here.

Registration is also now open for all students, grades 1-12.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Tuesday at each of the district-operated elementary schools.