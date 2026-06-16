STUART, Fla. — Residents packed a Martin County joint commission meeting on Tuesday, calling on local leaders to open the pool at Martin County High School to the public as an affordable resource for swim education.

Among those who spoke was Patty Beonde, whose brother drowned at 30 years old.

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Martin County residents push to open high school pool for public swim education

"He had never been a good swimmer. He never had lessons, really," said Beonde.

She said her brother was caught in an undertow. She wants more people to have access to a swimming pool so they can become comfortable in the water.

She said, "We're surrounded by water. People need to learn how to swim. We have too many drownings."

Those with the nonprofit Martin Swims asked local leaders to put a referendum on the November ballot that would create a fund to establish community pools. They suggested residents pay less than $10 a year per property to fund the pool on the Martin County High School campus.

Ricki Stein, a Martin County resident, said free access is key to getting children comfortable in the water.

"Free swims where kids can just get in with their families is so important because kids learn through play," said Stein.

Dick Landrum, another Martin County resident, said affordability is central to the effort.

"We have a lot of venues in Martin County—several venues in Martin County that teach people how to swim. Most of them are a little bit costly, perhaps. We want it to be free. We want it to be a community service," said Landrum.

Both county and school district leaders expressed a level of support for the idea.

Martin County Commissioner Ed Ciampi recognized that the benefits of swim education extend well beyond childhood.

"If you teach a child to swim, then they're an adult that also knows how to swim," said Ciamipi. "I'm all in favor of letting the public decide on the importance of swimming education."

Martin County School District Superintendent Michael Maine said he is already making plans to set up a meeting with Martin Swims to explore the logistics.

"Well, from the school district's perspective, I think it's just finding out what their wants are, what their desires are, what can we feasibly, as a school district, do," said Maine.

Those with Martin Swims feel the issue should be determined by the public and hope to move quickly to get it on the November ballot.

Dr. Blanche Wells, president of Martin Swims, said the cause is personal and urgent.

She said, "It's something that as lifelong swimmers we're devoted to. It's life-saving."

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