Martin County residents demand quiet zones at railroad crossings to stop the incessant train horn noise

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Dozens of Martin County residents gathered in Hobe Sound to demand the implementation of quiet zones at the county's 27 railroad crossings, saying the loud and incessant train noise is impacting their health, way of life, and property values.

Residents met at Harry and the Natives to voice their concerns and ask questions of county staff and Commissioner Stacey Hetherington.

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Martin County residents demand quiet zones at 27 railroad crossings

"I'm in favor of the quiet zones," Hetherington said.

"The next step is bringing it in front of the county commission to implement these," Hetherington said.

Residents expressed frustration over hearing trains every hour of the night until daybreak. One resident questioned the necessity of the horns when crossing gates are down and lights are flashing.

Rick Mack lives just a few thousand feet from one set of tracks and said the noise is becoming unbearable.

"You hear it, whether you want to or not. They're very strong horns," Mack said.

"The last couple of years, it's just really exploded," Mack said.

While most in attendance supported the quiet zones, some residents expressed safety concerns. Donna Kochis has lived near the tracks for years and worries about the potential consequences of removing the horns.

"I feel there is, and I guess it will only be proven once the pedestrians who aren't paying attention get hit, or the pickup trucks that go across the barriers, or the fire truck that got hit last year. So I don't have a problem with quiet zones. My concern is what is going to be that last safety feature to make people pay attention to the fact that the train is coming," Kochis said.

County staff said that once the commission directs them to begin the process, they will need to make upgrades and changes to the crossings to meet federal standards.

The county's next meeting is Tuesday, May 5, and residents said they hope commissioners bring the issue to a vote at that time.

WPTV

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