Martin County Parks and Recreation is hiring

Positions include lifeguards, customer service attendants
Martin County Board of County Commissioners
Posted at 3:35 PM, Feb 04, 2022
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Parks and Recreation is hiring and offering seasonal opportunities for students looking to earn money while having fun.

Sailfish Splash Waterpark is hiring lifeguards and customer service attendants. Applicants must be a registered high school or college student. Customer service attendants must be 14 years of age or older, while lifeguards must be 16 years of age or older.

Sailfish Splash Waterpark is hiring student life guards and student customer service attendants.

To apply, click here.

For questions or more information, please email Sailfish Splash Waterpark at SailfishSplash@martin.fl.us

