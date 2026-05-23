Martin County ocean rescue teaches water safety skills during National Beach Safety Week

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Ocean Rescue teamed up with Sailfish Splash Waterpark in Stuart for "Rip-and-Ride Safety Day" during National Beach Safety Week.

The event taught kids how to escape rip currents using new simulators. Parents and children also learned about life jacket safety, CPR, and what to do if you fall off a boat. More than 250 people signed up for the event.

One mom said she was glad her daughter had the chance to practice responding to a rip current firsthand.

"The practice of being able to feel like you are in a rip current is priceless." Carly Loor said.

Martin County says this was the first time they have held an event like this and they hope to continue it for years to come.

