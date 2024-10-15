Martin County man, 24, arrested for strangling, punching girlfriend's dog

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old man is behind bars after, deputies say, he was caught on camera repeatedly strangling and punching his girlfriend's dog.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested Donald Arthur Stickens III, 24, of Stuart, last Wednesday for a crime committed back in August.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) said the incident occurred on Aug. 20. A 9-year-old Golden Retriever mix named Stella was seen being lifted off the ground by her neck and repeatedly punched in the head by an individual, later identified as Stickens.

The video was turned over to Martin County Sheriff’s Office and detectives along with the agency's Animal Services Unit began investigating the abuse.

According to an arrest affidavit, deputies went to the home where the alleged abuse took place and met with the dog's owner and Stickens on Aug. 27. Deputies said Stickens became uncooperative and the dog was removed from the home and taken to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.

With assistance from the ASPCA, a veterinarian forensics report outlined the severity of the abuse and the level of pain the dog likely endured by blunt force punches to the head and having her airway comprised. The arrest affidavit also said Stella had a torn knee ligament.

Stickens is being held at Martin County Jail on $55,000 bond.

He faces felony animal cruelty charges along with drug and evidence tampering charges.