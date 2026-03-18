Martin County invests nearly $1.8 million to restore the historic House of Refuge for future generations

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County is investing nearly $1.8 million to restore the House of Refuge, the county's oldest building, dating back to 1876.

The nationally recognized historical site is the only one of its kind left in Florida. It once served as a safe place for shipwrecked sailors to stay until they were well enough to leave.

WATCH BELOW: Martin County invests nearly $1.8M to restore House of Refuge

Martin County restores historic House of Refuge building

WPTV caught up with Catherine Larsen, the keeper of the site, to see the major restoration underway.

She outlined how the site has survived 150 years and 75 major storms, but it recently required significant repairs.

"It wasn't just one thing that had deteriorated; it was a lot of the house, the roof, the flooring, windows," Larsen said. "The house was almost considered to be in historic ruin."

A year ago, Martin County commissioners agreed to put nearly $1.8 million toward restoring the building to its former glory. A team of restoration experts was brought in to salvage what they could.

"We do have some of the original beams that had not disintegrated because of the elements," Larsen said. "Being on the national register of historic places, it's very important that we stand true to the exact architectural design."

Once the restoration is complete, it'll be like stepping back in time to the 19th century.

"When we're open finally (visitors will) see the house as it should have been in 1876," Larsen said.

The site has been closed for 10 months. Construction is expected to wrap up in April, and they are hoping to reopen to the public four to six weeks later.

The project is taking a piece of national history from ruin to revival, making residents and volunteers proud to live in the area.

"I'm happy to see it because the United States doesn't usually preserve things like they do in Europe, so this to me is a wonderful thing," local resident Johanna Perin said.

The House of Refuge is located at 301 Southeast MacArthur Boulevard.

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