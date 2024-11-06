Martin County hits record-high voter turnout hits 85%, 10th highest percentage in the state

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County is not only celebrating a record-high voter turnout for the 2024 election, but the county's Supervisor of Elections Vicki Davis is proud that the county had the 10th-highest voter turnout percentage in the state of Florida.

According to Davis, 51% of voters cast their ballots early, compared to 41% in the 2020 election.

Voters like Scott Biddle were pleased with the smoothness of the early voting experience.

"It was really easy,” Biddle said. “We went through it was very organized, you felt incredibly secure, and well run.”

Sarah Salas told WPTV she thinks more younger voters in Martin County, who otherwise would sit out, came to the polls.

“Young people like me who are wanting to buy homes and just want the economy to look a little bit different,” Salas said. “They’re wanting a change.”

Davis said Martin County voters shifted Republican compared to the 2020 presidential election, with 65% of the vote going towards Donald Trump. There was an approximately 3,000 vote shift from the Democratic to Republican nominee in 2020.

"It was a very important election,” Davis said. “I kept hearing that over and over again from voters.”

Here's a look at the voter turnout in all five counties:

