MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old Martin County High School student was arrested Tuesday and charged with a felony after officials say he confessed to sending a fake bomb threat through the Fortify Florida app, telling investigators he "was just tired of being in class," according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The incident is the fourth threat leveled against the school in just a week and a half.

WATCH: Martin County High student arrested for allegedly making fake bomb threat

Martin County High student, 15, arrested for bomb threat made to 'get out of class,' sheriff says

The arrest comes as the school district is only six weeks into the academic year, and authorities are sending a clear message that all threats, even those intended as pranks, will be met with severe consequences.

Threat sent through Fortify Florida app

Martin County Sheriff Jon Budensiek said the school's resource officer received the threat around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

"The tip said, 'I was walking by the boys bathroom, and they were saying there is bombs in the school and that they are going to blow up in third period today,'" Budensiek said, reading from the alert. The tipster also claimed to hear about a bomb in a trash can and fireworks in backpacks.

Investigators immediately reviewed security camera footage and were able to quickly trace the electronic submission of the tip back to a 15-year-old student on campus.

A quick confession

When first confronted, the student, who WPTV is not naming due to his age, denied any involvement.

"Initially, he denied knowing what had taken place," Budensiek said. "Alibied for himself, saying that maybe somebody else sent the tip."

However, after further questioning, the student confessed, according to the sheriff.

"He gave the explanation... as he just wanted to get out of third-period class," the sheriff said.

Fourth threat in 10 Days

While an arrest has been made in Tuesday's case, Sheriff Budensiek confirmed it is not connected to three other recent threats against the school.

"The initial threat came in, we know it came in through Russia," Budensiek said. "And then the last two, we're still investigating, and we could potentially be making some more arrests on that case."

Sheriff warns of 'catastrophic' consequences

Sheriff Budensiek issued a stern warning to any student who might consider making a similar threat as a joke.

"This really is catastrophic for your life," he said. "This individual's been arrested for a felony. He's been transported to DYS in Fort Pierce. He's going to have strong repercussions from the school, if not expulsion... and it will affect his ability to get jobs down the road. While it may come across as a joke, we have to take these serious."

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