Martin County Fire Rescue to hire 26 new firefighters thanks to federal grant

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Twenty-six new firefighters are coming to Martin County thanks to some help from the federal government.

The new positions are being funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program.

The grant will fund full salaries and benefits for the new hires for up to three years.

Martin County Fire Rescue Division Chief David Hayes said they needed the extra funding to handle higher call demand and ensure the department has adequate staffing during emergencies like hurricanes.

"By bringing in the additional manpower, it'll help to accomplish those needs and ultimately, just provide that level of service for the community," Hayes said.

The total grant for the firefighters is $5.6 million.