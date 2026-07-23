Martin County Fire Rescue could lose $16.5M if property tax reform passes in November

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Public records show Martin County Fire Rescue could lose $16.5 million if voters approve property tax reform in November.

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Tax reform may force firefighter cuts in Martin County

County commissioners are set to discuss what those changes could mean for the fire department in a commission meeting Tuesday.

Rick Sterl, president of the Martin County Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 2959, said the department is bracing for the impact.

"Most of our funding comes from the ad-valorem and general fund," said Sterl.

The proposed reform would increase the homestead exemption over two years. If voters approve it, Martin County Fire Rescue's presentation outlines two stark options: cut services or cut staff.

Cutting services would mean closing fire stations, ending hazmat, dive and technical rescue operations, grounding the critical care helicopter, and using firefighting equipment past its lifespan. Cutting staff would mean eliminating 116 firefighters over two years. They say that's roughly 1 in 3 of the firefighters in their department.

Sterl said the consequences of either path would be felt by the public.

"Any reductions is going to possibly change the outcome of the level of care the response time," said Sterl. "At the end of the day — any cuts is someone is going to pay the price."

Residents in Martin County offered mixed reactions. Joe Vessichio said he doesn't believe the cuts will happen.

"Neither one is going to happen, we have more than enough money," said Vessichio. "And even if it does, big deal, so a couple of people lose their job, they get retrained to do something else."

Lisa Freitas, owner of Lisa Gay Fashions, said she's concerned about what cuts could mean for public safety.

"Wow, what a job they do. You can't go that route for our safety. You know they protect us. They protect our families," said Freitas.

According to public records, both options create compounding problems: cut services and remaining personnel can't respond properly or cut firefighters and there won't be enough staff to maintain existing services.

Fire rescue argues no version of the proposal allows the department to remain whole.

WPTV

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