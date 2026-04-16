Martin County deputies seize drugs and weapons during traffic stops along State Road 710 in Indiantown

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies said they arrested seven people and seized drugs and weapons during a recent crackdown on illegal activity along State Road 710 in Indiantown.

Deputies said they focused enforcement on the highway, which law enforcement identified as a corridor for transporting illegal substances between Palm Beach County and Okeechobee. During multiple traffic stops over the past couple of weeks, deputies said they intercepted fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, syringes and other drug paraphernalia.

In one traffic stop, deputies said they found three individuals with methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine residue. Just one day later, another stop along SR-710 resulted in the seizure of fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Deputies said the enforcement effort also uncovered illegal weapons. During a separate stop, deputies recovered a stolen handgun, a second firearm in the possession of a convicted felon and a large quantity of marijuana.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook the arrests of the following individuals:

Michael Dale Cross, 41

Patricia Anne Asfour, 38

Freddy Lee Mott, 38

Shannon Keith Roseman, 45

Sean Michael Tutterow, 46

Thomas Domando, 34

Steven Richter, 36