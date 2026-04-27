Martin County deputies crack down on illegal e-bike riding following numerous complaints and crashes

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County deputies said they are cracking down on illegal e-bike riding following numerous complaints and crashes.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said it is moving from education to enforcement after receiving complaints about reckless juvenile e-bike riders and multiple crashes.

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Martin County sheriff explains new e-bike safety crackdown

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on illegal e-bike activity and unsafe riding following numerous complaints and multiple crashes involving young riders.

Deputies previously focused on educating riders and parents about the laws governing e-bike use and the importance of safe operation. However, the sheriff's office said it continues to receive complaints from residents regarding reckless and unlawful behavior, particularly involving juveniles.

Residents have reported riders disregarding traffic laws, operating illegal e-bikes, riding in restricted areas, and harassing citizens.

The shift to enforcement is a direct response to these ongoing violations and increasing safety concerns.

Palm City Sheriff targets illegal e-bikes in this county Jon Shainman

Over the weekend, deputies conducted targeted operations that resulted in multiple stops. Five illegal e-bikes were towed, and parents were notified. The sheriff's office said these enforcement efforts will continue.

The time for education has passed, and continued violations will result in enforcement action, the sheriff's office said.

Parents are strongly encouraged to ensure their child’s e-bike is legal and that all traffic laws are followed. The sheriff's office noted that clear expectations must be set, and harassing or endangering others will not be tolerated.