Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

Martin County deputies arrest Romanian 'traveling criminal' found with $400K of stolen jewelry

Marcu Rostas arrested
MCSO
Marcu Rostas arrested
Posted

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Romanian man was arrested in Martin County after being caught with over $400,000 of stolen jewelry.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested Marcu Rostas, 33, along Martin Downs Boulevard on Monday. Inside Rostas’ vehicle, they found high-end watches, a $40,000 diamond ring, gold chains, gold coins and $30,000 in cash. Police say the stolen jewelry was found inside a stuffed animal.

Rostas jewelry

According to MCSO, Rostas was a "traveling criminal" wanted in multiple states and was in the United States illegally, having possessed multiple fake identifications. His arrest came one day after he stole from a jewelry store in Stuart.

Marcu Rostas bodycam

During the arrest, detectives found that Rostas’ son was wearing a stolen Rolex watch valued at $40,000, and his daughter was wearing a stolen high-end necklace. Rostas’ wife, who was also in the vehicle, was not arrested and is in contact with Immigration Services.

MCSO says an ICE detainer has been placed on Rostas.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening