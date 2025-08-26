Martin County deputies arrest Romanian 'traveling criminal' found with $400K of stolen jewelry

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Romanian man was arrested in Martin County after being caught with over $400,000 of stolen jewelry.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested Marcu Rostas, 33, along Martin Downs Boulevard on Monday. Inside Rostas’ vehicle, they found high-end watches, a $40,000 diamond ring, gold chains, gold coins and $30,000 in cash. Police say the stolen jewelry was found inside a stuffed animal.

MCSO

According to MCSO, Rostas was a "traveling criminal" wanted in multiple states and was in the United States illegally, having possessed multiple fake identifications. His arrest came one day after he stole from a jewelry store in Stuart.

MCSO

During the arrest, detectives found that Rostas’ son was wearing a stolen Rolex watch valued at $40,000, and his daughter was wearing a stolen high-end necklace. Rostas’ wife, who was also in the vehicle, was not arrested and is in contact with Immigration Services.

MCSO says an ICE detainer has been placed on Rostas.