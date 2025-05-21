Martin County Department of Health warns public of potential blue-green algae in Lake Okeechobee

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Martin County is warning the public of blue-green algae potentially present in Lake Okeechobee this week.

The DOH says testing is underway, and it is important to exercise caution even if the presence of the algae toxins has not been confirmed.

Blue-green algae blooms can appear as floating mats, scum, foam, or paint on the surface of the water in various colors. It can also create an unpleasant odor.

Do not drink or swim in the water, keep pets away from the area, and do not cook or clean dishes with the contaminated water.