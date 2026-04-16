Martin County celebrates the success of conservation efforts funded by a 2024 half-cent sales tax increase

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County will celebrate the success of its conservation efforts Friday morning, highlighting the progress made since voters passed a half-cent sales tax increase for environmental lands in 2024.

Martin County celebrates conservation success and land protection

The initiative is part of the Martin County Forever program, which focuses on protecting the natural lands and wildlife habitat that define the community. In just over a year, the county has acquired more than 2,000 acres of land for conservation. Officials estimate they will be able to acquire another 2,000 acres in the next year.

"Really, this is a way that the public can help to preserve a certain way of life in Martin County, while at the same time, also protecting these valuable resources improving conditions for wildlife," an official said.

Tomorrow's event kicks off at 9 a.m. at Timer Powers Park in Indiantown and is open to the public. The county will showcase its latest conservation easement on Bar-B Ranch.

The event offers a chance for the community to learn more about the program, which lands could be acquired, and how taxpayer dollars are being spent.

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