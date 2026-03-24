MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County is celebrating 25 years of keeping local waterways clean with a vessel specifically designed to pump sewage out of boats.

The vessel, named "MS POOP" (Martin Ship: Pump Out Operation Program), is operated by the county utilities department. Funded by state and federal grants, it offers free sewage pump-out services for boats docked or passing through the county.

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Martin County celebrates 25 years of keeping waterways clean with free boat sewage pump-out services

Over its 25 years of operation, the program has kept an estimated 2 million gallons of sewage out of the water. Operator Steven Markley told me the crew recently set a record of 74 pump-outs in a single day.

"If it weren’t for our boats coming through on a weekly basis to provide this service, I think their sewage would end up in the water. Could be considered a dirty job but it’s an important job," Markley said.

The service runs Monday through Friday. Boaters can contact the program at 772-260-8326.

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