Martin County 911 system briefly 'completely inoperative'

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office 911 system became "completely inoperative" for about an hour and a half early Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with an emergency, including fire rescue, were asked to call the non-emergency line at 772-220-7170.

"This system failure just occurred and we are working feverishly with Motorola and our telephone provider to bring the system back online. The cause of the disruption is unknown at this time and all MCSO IT technicians have been mobilized," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook around 12:30 p.m. A message also was posted on X.

At 2 p.m. the agency said service was restored.