Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

Martin County 911 system briefly 'completely inoperative'

Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Martin County Sheriff's Office and Jail
Posted at 12:59 PM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 14:03:48-05

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office 911 system became "completely inoperative" for about an hour and a half early Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with an emergency, including fire rescue, were asked to call the non-emergency line at 772-220-7170.

"This system failure just occurred and we are working feverishly with Motorola and our telephone provider to bring the system back online. The cause of the disruption is unknown at this time and all MCSO IT technicians have been mobilized," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook around 12:30 p.m. A message also was posted on X.

At 2 p.m. the agency said service was restored.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.