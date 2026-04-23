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Manhunt ends in arrest after suspect attacks Florida Highway Patrol trooper on I-95 in Martin County

Suspect fled into Stuart West and Cobblestone communities before being taken into custody
FHP suspect
Martin County Sheriff's Office
FHP suspect
Posted

The Martin County Sheriff's Office assisted Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, after a suspect with an open warrant reportedly began attacking the trooper and ignored commands to comply.

This happened on I-95 near Martin Highway, creating a large law enforcement presence along the interstate in Palm City.

A struggle ensued when the trooper attempted to place him in custody; he was able to to put one handcuff on the suspect before he fled toward the Stuart West and Cobblestone communities.

Road patrol, helicopter and K-9 units were deployed and the suspect was eventually located outside the community. He also fought with Martin County deputies before they successfully took him into custody.

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