Manhunt ends in arrest after suspect attacks Florida Highway Patrol trooper on I-95 in Martin County

The Martin County Sheriff's Office assisted Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, after a suspect with an open warrant reportedly began attacking the trooper and ignored commands to comply.

This happened on I-95 near Martin Highway, creating a large law enforcement presence along the interstate in Palm City.

A struggle ensued when the trooper attempted to place him in custody; he was able to to put one handcuff on the suspect before he fled toward the Stuart West and Cobblestone communities.

Road patrol, helicopter and K-9 units were deployed and the suspect was eventually located outside the community. He also fought with Martin County deputies before they successfully took him into custody.