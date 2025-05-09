Man traveling 6,000-mile 'Great Loop' by canoe from Canada makes stop in Martin County

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A solo adventurer who's currently on a 6,000-mile canoe trek down the East Coast stopped in Jensen Beach today.

Peter Frank, 23, took a break from his trip and met with Martin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Dawn Ferris.

A post from MCSO says Frank "arrived right here in Jensen Beach, where he’ll continue west through the St. Lucie River."

Martin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook Frank with Deputy Dawn Ferris

Frank has completed several expeditions over the last four years, but his current one is the Great Loop, the 6,000-mile continuous waterway along the East Coast, which includes "part of the Atlantic, Gulf Intracoastal Waterways, the Great Lakes, Canadian Heritage Canals, and the inland rivers of America's heartland," according to NOAA.

He set out from Canada in June 2024 in a 1982 Sawyer Loon decked canoe, built and designed by canoeist Verlen Kruger. According to Frank's website, the canoe is "designed to take on harsh weather conditions for long expeditions."

"As he follows MCSO, Deputy Ferris follows his many voyages, so to actually meet him was an adventure in itself," the post reads.

Frank has been documenting his trek from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico and back on Instagram. A post from Thursday shows him heading into a canal that goes into Lake Okeechobee, and briefly encountering an "8-foot reptile."