Man shot in Hobe Sound home, barricaded woman surrenders to Martin County Sheriff's Office

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office on Friday said a man was shot by his girlfriend in a Hobe Sound home, and after barricading herself inside the property, the woman eventually surrendered to authorities.

The scene unfolded in the 9100 block of Southeast Parkway Drive.

The sheriff's office said a woman shot her boyfriend and barricaded herself inside the home. She may have armed, the sheriff's office added.

However, just after 10 a.m., our WPTV news crew at the scene saw the woman walk out of the home with deputies.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Martin County Fire Rescue said he's in his 30s.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, crisis negotiators, and multiple deputies responded to the scene.

Video from the sheriff's office showed a large law enforcement truck outside the home, as well as a tactical robot approaching the front of the property.

No other information has been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.