Man found incompetent to stand trial in random stabbing death of Martin County woman

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Martin County judge ruled that a man charged with fatally stabbing a 73-year-old woman in a Stuart neighborhood is incompetent to stand trial, according to the State Attorney's Office.

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'Even worse than I described': Sheriff discusses latest in random, brutal stabbing investigation

Kersten Francilus, 25, was examined by two doctors and determined to be incompetent during a hearing on Aug. 28. He has been remanded to a state mental hospital for restoration to competency before his case can proceed.

Brutal Attack Left Woman Dead After 50+ Stab Wounds

Francilus faces premeditated first-degree murder charges in the April 2025 stabbing death of Joyce Ellen Thompson Adams in the Southwood community near Stuart. The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit reveals the attack was far more brutal than initially reported.

While investigators previously said Adams was stabbed approximately 16 to 17 times, they now believe she was stabbed more than 50 times.

"Unfortunately, it's even worse than what I described the other day," Sheriff John Budensiek said.

According to the affidavit, the first responding deputy arrived at the intersection of Southeast Black Oak Lane and Woods Edge Trail and witnessed Francilus stabbing Adams in the neck and back. Francilus dropped the knife and complied with commands to get on the ground when ordered by deputies at gunpoint.

First responders transported Adams to the Cleveland Clinic South Emergency Room, where she was pronounced dead.

Suspect Walked Through Neighborhood Before Attack

Before the fatal stabbing, multiple residents reported a man matching Francilus' description walking through the Southwood neighborhood, approaching homes and asking about a nearby bank. Callers noted he appeared "out of it."

"Yeah, he was knocking on doors, and most, I guess, everybody you know, just kept their door closed," neighbors Peter Burke and Lori Soo said.

The affidavit reveals one resident told investigators the man came to her house asking for a bank. When she opened the door, he attempted to step inside, but she shut the door and alerted her husband.

Sheriff Budensiek said Francilus specifically targeted women, asking whether their husbands were home, and approached two children in an open garage.

"He asked multiple ladies if their husbands were home. All of which responded yes and closed the door," Budensiek said. "We have two kids that were in an open garage door where he asked them if the kids' parents were home and they turned around and — thankfully — ran inside and shut the door. This could have been a lot worse."

Why This Case Matters Now

This tragedy highlights ongoing concerns about mental health resources and intervention in Florida communities. The case underscores the critical importance of mental health treatment compliance and the challenges families face when loved ones refuse medication.

Mother Confirms Knife Came From Their Home

Investigators spoke with Francilus' mother, who confirmed the serrated knife used in the attack came from their home. She told detectives she usually stored the knives above the microwave to hide them from her son.

The mother also revealed her son had not taken his prescribed medication since February 2025.

"He was on types of psychotropic medications for psychological problems," Budensiek said. "He was off the meds just because he didn't want to take them."

Previous Mental Health Encounters

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Francilus had two prior encounters with law enforcement in 2025. One involved the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and resulted in Francilus being Baker Acted.

In September 2025, Francilus' mother called the Martin County Sheriff's Office to report her son was hearing voices.

"The voices telling him to go here, go there," Budensiek said. "Our deputies got there, asked him if he was suicidal, 'no,' 'Do you want to hurt anyone?' 'No,' so at that point we didn't have enough to Baker Act him."

Budensiek added that Francilus told deputies he had admitted himself into a mental health facility at Coral Shores shortly before that interaction, but investigators are still working to confirm that claim.

Investigators Probe Possible Motive

During an interview with investigators, Francilus admitted to leaving his residence and said he "did what I did."

When asked to describe Adams, Francilus said she was Jewish. However, the affidavit shows investigators spoke with Adams' daughter, who confirmed her mother was not Jewish. When asked if anything about her mother could lead someone to think she was Jewish, the daughter provided a brief response: "Possibly her appearance."

Budensiek said nothing currently indicates Francilus was antisemitic, but detectives are working to determine whether that belief played a role in why Adams was targeted.

Neighbor Witnessed Final Moments

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said he had spoken with Francilus before the stabbing and thought he seemed like he "wasn't all there" but was talking normally. He then heard screams and found Adams covered in blood, recognizable only by her shoes he had seen her wearing around the neighborhood.

The neighbor tried to pull Francilus away but said Francilus was too heavy and did not appear to notice him. Francilus stopped only when deputies arrived and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint.

Another neighbor said the situation was terrible but that at least Adams "is with her husband now," referring to her husband, who passed away 10 to 15 years prior.

"So we don't know of any motive," Budensiek said. "At this point, we don't know of any nexus between the victim and the suspect. We simply know that we've had a horrendous crime that's taken place in this neighborhood."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

Region Martin County Woman dead after brutal stabbing in Martin County neighborhood Audra Schroeder

Region Martin County Neighbor speaks out after a 73-year-old woman is fatally stabbed in Stuart Christy Waite

Region Martin County Suspect accused of randomly stabbing woman to death 'upwards of 16 times' Scott Sutton

Region Martin County Suspect fatally stabbed woman more than 50 times, sheriff says Kate Hussey