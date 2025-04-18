Watch Now
Man charged in shooting that killed cousin during altercation in Hobe Sound community, deputies say

Roderick Bertram Dames, 45, shot and killed 51-year-old Ernest Alvin Smith, Martin County Sheriff’s Office says
The scene of the shooting in the Banner Lake neighborhood.
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A man who, investigators say, shot and killed his cousin during an altercation in a Hobe Sound community has been charged in the incident, deputies said.

Roderick Bertram Dames, 45, has been charged in the shooting death of 51-year-old Ernest Alvin Smith, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office told WPTV on Friday.

Deputies said on Thursday, just before 6 p.m., Dames and Smith got into an altercation in the roadway along Begonia Way in Hobe Sound.

According to investigators, the altercation escalated and Smith was shot and, ultimately, died from his injuries. Dames was still at the scene when deputies arrived.

Deputies said after hours of investigation, detectives arrested Dames on a second-degree murder charge.

He is being held at Martin County Jail without bond.

