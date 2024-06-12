Man busted for drugs 'crashes' into Martin County deputy car after fleeing traffic stop

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after fleeing during a traffic stop and crashing into a deputy cruiser, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they stopped Keith William Conboy for a traffic violation this week and when he took off into a heavily populated residential area, they didn’t pursue him.

However, the following night, deputies said they spotted his car in the same area and tried to pull him over again. He refused and units kept a distant watch on Conboy's car as it drove the area. Deputies said they were able to catch up to him when he boxed himself into a dead-end street. That is when, deputies said, he crashed into a K-9 cruiser, drove off and then crashed into a ditch.

Conboy got out of the car and took off on foot but was quickly captured and taken into custody, according to deputies.

In addition to driving with a revoked license, Conboy had 65 grams of cocaine, fentanyl, THC, a drug scale, three cell phones, and a detailed drug journal in his possession.

He is facing charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding, trafficking cocaine, possession of meth, driving with a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, among other charges.