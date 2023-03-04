Man arrested weeks after crashing Jeep into home, fleeing, deputy says

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The driver of a Jeep was arrested Friday, weeks after crashing the vehicle into a structure and fleeing the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

Brian Richard Allen, 52, denied being involved in the crash. Once the Jeep was repaired, it was returned to him by the insurance company, the sheriff's office said.

On Friday, Deputy Eric Day reported he was on Indian River Drive when he saw Allen drive past him. Day made a traffic stop and took Allen into custody.

On the night of the crash, witnesses said they saw a man and woman jump out of the vehicle and take off after crashing into the home on Ocean Breeze Park.

Day was able to put Allen behind the wheel the night of the crash and secured three warrants for his arrest.

Allen was taken to the Martin County Jail and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

The crash caused thousands of dollars of damage to the home. The couple who lived there was displaced until repairs could be made but they were not injured.