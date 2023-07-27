Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

Man adjusting tarp on side of Florida's Turnpike struck by car

Victim airlifted to hospital after crash that shut down northbound lanes of turnpike
victim airlifted after Florida's Turnpike crash, July 26, 2023
Martin County Fire Rescue
A medical helicopter flies a man to a nearby hospital after he was struck by a car on the side of Florida's Turnpike, July 26, 2023, in Martin County, Fla.
victim airlifted after Florida's Turnpike crash, July 26, 2023
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 11:23:56-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A man was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a car on the side of Florida's Turnpike, Martin County Fire Rescue said Thursday.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes near mile marker 133.

According to Martin County Fire Rescue, the man and his companion were adjusting a tarp in the back of their truck when a passing vehicle sideswiped them, hitting the man and the truck.

FHP investigates after man struck while adjusting tarp on side of Florida's Turnpike, July 26, 2023
The Florida Highway Patrol investigates after a man was struck by a car while adjusting a tarp on the side of Florida's Turnpike, July 26, 2023, in Martin County, Fla.

A medical helicopter landed near the Palm City/Stuart exit to take the injured man to the hospital. The companion wasn't injured.

All northbound lanes of the turnpike were closed during the crash investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7