Man adjusting tarp on side of Florida's Turnpike struck by car

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A man was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a car on the side of Florida's Turnpike, Martin County Fire Rescue said Thursday.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes near mile marker 133.

According to Martin County Fire Rescue, the man and his companion were adjusting a tarp in the back of their truck when a passing vehicle sideswiped them, hitting the man and the truck.

Martin County Fire Rescue The Florida Highway Patrol investigates after a man was struck by a car while adjusting a tarp on the side of Florida's Turnpike, July 26, 2023, in Martin County, Fla.

A medical helicopter landed near the Palm City/Stuart exit to take the injured man to the hospital. The companion wasn't injured.

All northbound lanes of the turnpike were closed during the crash investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating.