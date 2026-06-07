Indiantown brush fire reaches 125 acres, 99% contained

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — A brush fire that began Friday in Indiantown escalated over the weekend before being brought under near-total control, according to Martin County Fire Rescue (MCFR) and the Florida Forest Service (FFS).

The incident began on Friday, June 5, when MCFR firefighters responded to a rapidly developing brush fire in the 2600 block of Southwest Warfield Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m.

Crews quickly contained the blaze at approximately 37.8 acres, with no reported injuries and no structures threatened at the time.

Martin County Fire Rescue

The Florida Forest Service assisted on scene by establishing plow lines to help stop the spread of flames. MCFR’s drone team also played a key role in the operation, identifying remaining hotspots and confirming full containment before crews cleared the area.

Officials noted that the fire’s cause was unknown, though early indications suggested it may have been a “holdover fire,” meaning a lightning strike could have smoldered underground for days before igniting visible flames. The Florida Forest Service is continuing to investigate.

By Saturday, June 6, the situation escalated significantly when crews returned to the same general area to battle a much larger 120-acre brush fire.

Officials believe the fire rekindled from the previous day’s incident. Shifting winds and dense vegetation contributed to rapid fire growth, prompting a large-scale response from MCFR, FFS, and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters worked to protect nearby structures as smoke spread across the area, though officials confirmed there was no broader threat to the public.

Residents were advised to expect smoky conditions throughout the weekend as suppression efforts continued.

The fire had reached approximately 125 acres in total size and is 99% contained as of Sunday morning.

Florida Forest Service remains in the area monitoring conditions to ensure no further flare-ups occur.

Authorities say the investigation into the fire’s origin remains ongoing.