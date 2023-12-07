Watch Now
LifestylePets

Actions

Humane Society of Treasure Coast seeks help after 26 animals taken in arrest

They include dogs with puppies, cats with kittens and chickens
Animals seized from home after arrest in Martin County. Dec. 6, 2023.png
Martin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Animals seized from home after arrest in Martin County.<br/>
Animals seized from home after arrest in Martin County. Dec. 6, 2023.png
Posted at 7:11 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 19:14:08-05

STUART, Fla. — The Humane Society of Treasure Coast is seeking financial assistance to care for animals after the arrest of a suspect, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

The county's animal control officers seized 26 animals from the home of the arrested man with more to come, according to a post by MCSO on Facebook.

These animals include dogs with puppies, cats with kittens and multiple chickens.

They were taken to the shelter, which already was at near capacity. They are being held there pending the outcome of the case.

Donations of wet dog and cat food, chicken feed and chicken enrichment toys are sought.

All of the animals received are in need of medical care, including vaccinations and preventatives.

These animals are not available for adoption but others are available.

Donations can be made on the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE