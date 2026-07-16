Humane Society of the Treasure Coast needs community to foster, adopt pets during shelter renovation

PALM CITY, Fla. — The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is calling on the community to foster or adopt animals as the organization enters phase two of a major facility renovation.

WATCH BELOW: 'These animals are really being affected by the sound of the construction,' Sarah Fisher says

Humane Society of the Treasure Coast seeks fosters during renovation

The construction will modernize the shelter, improve animal living spaces, enhance adoption areas, and create more comfortable and visible spaces to care for animals. In the meantime, the renovation presents significant challenges for the animals, who are being held in smaller spaces during the work.

"These animals are really being affected by the sound of the construction," Sarah Fisher of the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast said. "It's very, very loud and as you can imagine the sound being in a closed kennel can be very stressful for an animal."

About 50 animals are currently in foster care, but the shelter is hoping to get the remaining 67 animals housed on-site either fostered or adopted, with most of them being dogs. The shelter continues to receive animals daily and is on a mission to get them out as quickly as they come in.

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.